NC governor: Do not wait to get prepared for ‘strong and relentless’ Dorian

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has ordered mandatory evacuation on the coast's barrier islands as Hurricane Dorian approaches the state.

The threat of significant storm damage to North Carolina is very real, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian gets closer to the Carolinas.

“This storm is strong and relentless. We must be ready,” Cooper said at a news briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center.

He urged residents and visitors to take evacuation orders and the storm seriously.

“Start moving well before the storm in order to get to safety. Do not try to ride it out,” Cooper said.

Two large shelters will open soon. One in Durham will open Tuesday at 6 p.m. and one in Clayton for people with specialized medical needs will open on Wednesday.

Cooper said a lesson learned from Hurricane Florence last year is to open “mega shelters” in the middle of the state for mass evacuations. The Durham one will be at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., in the old Sears building.

A potential additional shelter at Northgate would be in the old Macy’s department store.

“I think we have a lot of willing partners out there ready to shelter people if necessary,” Cooper said.

Department of Public Safety Director of Emergency Management Michael Sprayberry said North Carolinians should complete their storm preparations by Wednesday.

Three hundred National Guard soldiers have been activated to help with hurricane preparedness.

“There is still time for you to get prepared, but do not wait,” the governor said. Cooper said people should have emergency kits for themselves, families and pets that will last for several days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cooper issued an executive order saying that the state is under an “imminent threat” from the hurricane that is expected to pass or make landfall “on or about” Wednesday evening. He issued a mandatory state evacuation for all barrier islands on the North Carolina coast from the Virginia line to the South Carolina line effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Cooper said for residents to follow any earlier evacuation orders from local authorities, too.

Cooper requested a federal emergency declaration for the state on Monday, which would make federal aid available to North Carolina for hurricane preparation and relief.

