Tropical storm warning issued for Wake County as Hurricane Dorian moves toward NC

Entire SC, NC coastline under Hurricane Warning as Category 2 Dorian moves northwest Hurricane Dorian is located about 205 miles south of Charleston, SC, and a Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Tropical Storm conditions continued in Florida Wednesday morning, Sept. 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is located about 205 miles south of Charleston, SC, and a Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Tropical Storm conditions continued in Florida Wednesday morning, Sept. 4.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Wake County and parts of central and eastern North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian is expected to make its way toward the state’s coast.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh says there “has been very little change in the track of Hurricane Dorian, but the overall timing through central NC has slowed down.”

As of Wednesday morning, Sept. 4, Hurricane Dorian was moving parallel to northeast Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

When the storm does arrive, here’s what’s expected in the region, according to the NWS:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Wind gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour. Highest wind risk is from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

▪ High winds expected along and east of Interstate 95 could blow down trees and power lines. In the Triangle, isolated trees and power lines could be blown down as well.

▪ Heavy rainfall of 4 to 8 inches expected, primarily south and east of Raleigh.

▪ From Raleigh toward the west, 2 inches or less of rain is expected.

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly on Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday, saying that the state is under an “imminent threat” from Dorian. On Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm’s track “should take the core of the hurricane very near, or possibly over, the coasts of South and North Carolina on Thursday and Friday.”

The area under a tropical storm warning includes Halifax, Franklin, Hoke, Cumberland, Nash, Edgecombe, Wayne, Sampson, Scotland, Wake, Wilson, Harnett, Johnston, Martin, Pitt, Greene, Lenoir, Duplin, Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties.

The latest advisories also include a flash flood watch for areas including Cumberland, Edgecombe, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne, and Wilson counties, from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

While the storm will be felt hardest on the coast, there are steps Triangle residents can to take to prepare for it.

State leaders urged North Carolina residents to get their emergency kits ready now, and to have food and water to last several days.

The Triangle will again serve as a location for centrally located “mega” shelters for coastal evacuees, including Northgate Mall in Durham.

Local emergency information

▪ Wake County Emergency Management: readywake.com. Sign up to get Ready Wake emergency alerts. Twitter: @ReadyWake. 919-856-6480.

▪ Durham City/County Emergency Management: alertdurham.com. Sign up to get Alert Durham messages. Twitter: @AlertDurham. 919-560-0660.

▪ Orange County Emergency Management: orangecountync.gov/650/Disaster-Emergency-Preparedness. Register for Ready Orange alerts. 919-732-5063.

▪ National Weather Service in Raleigh: weather.gov/rah/ Twitter: @NWSRaleigh

▪ N.C. Emergency Management: readync.org. Twitter: @NCEmergency

▪ N.C. Department of Public Safety: ncdps.gov/dorian2019