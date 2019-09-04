First Hurricane Dorian related death in NC reported

Entire SC, NC coastline under Hurricane Warning as Category 2 Dorian moves northwest Hurricane Dorian is located about 205 miles south of Charleston, SC, and a Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Tropical Storm conditions continued in Florida Wednesday morning, Sept. 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is located about 205 miles south of Charleston, SC, and a Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Tropical Storm conditions continued in Florida Wednesday morning, Sept. 4.

The first storm-related death in North Carolina because of Hurricane Dorian was reported Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters that an 85-year-old man in Columbus County fell from a ladder while getting his family ready for the storm.

The governor said that it can be dangerous when people are climbing up ladders to board up windows or do other preparations.

“This gentleman was trying to get his home ready,” Cooper said, when the man died of his injuries from the fall.

“We really are very sorry about that and thinking about his family. It reminds us that preparations for storms can really be a dangerous activity,” he said.

The Columbus County man fell on Sept. 2 and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety Emergency Management. He died the same day.

Cooper also urged caution when using chain saws and other equipment to move tree limbs after the storm.

“Today is the day to finish preparing, and I urge everyone to do so with safety in mind,” Cooper said.