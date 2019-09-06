Hurricane Dorian causes flooding and closes roads in Eastern NC

Hurricane Dorian spawns tornadoes and waterspouts as it moves north Watch the ABC11 Thursday afternoon forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north to the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 Thursday afternoon forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north to the Carolinas.

Hurricane Dorian is still churning along the coast of North Carolina, but it’s already clear that the storm won’t produce the kind of long-term flooding and extensive road closures of Hurricane Florence a year ago.

Numerous roads and streets in the Wilmington area remained impassable Friday morning because of high water and downed trees, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Dorian dropped 10 inches of rain at Wilmington International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

But so far major roads into the city remain open, in contrast to a year ago after Florence. And the prolonged rainfall that followed Florence’s landfall near Wrightsville Beach and swelled creeks and rivers in Eastern North Carolina won’t be repeated this time, as Dorian moves off the coast toward the northeast.

Rivers that spilled their banks a year ago, including the Lumber and the Cape Fear, are not forecast to cause major flooding now. The worst river flooding from Hurricane Dorian is expected along the Northeast Cape Fear River; it is forecast to crest as a “major” flood near Burgaw on Sunday and Monday but remain nearly 10 feet lower than the record flood level it reached after Florence.

Minor flooding it also expected along the Neuse River in Kinston, but not farther upstream in Goldsboro or Clayton, according to the weather service.

The full extent of road closures in Eastern North Carolina won’t become clear until after daylight Friday. And with the center of the storm still over Cape Lookout, flooding, erosion and overwash of roads in the northeast part of the state remains likely, particularly along vulnerable N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks.

Ferries docked

After helping with evacuations, the last of the state’s ferries shut down Thursday before the full brunt of Dorian hit the state. It’s not clear yet when they will begin operating again.

But at least one of the ferry routes, between Southport and Fort Fisher, is expected to remain closed through September. The ramp system used to load and unload cars and trucks at Southport failed Aug. 27, and even before Dorian’s arrival NCDOT said it would take until Oct. 1 to make repairs.

Amtrak trains will resume normal service in North Carolina starting Friday, according to NCDOT. Trains that operate east of Raleigh, including the Carolinian, were canceled because of the storm. The Carolinian and the southbound Silver Star and Silver Meteor will run as normal Friday, while the northbound Silver Star and Silver Meteor will resume on Saturday.

As many as 1,600 roads were closed in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence came ashore last Sept. 14, including sections of Interstates 95 and 40. All roads in and out of Wilmington were impassable for several days, and NCDOT began making arrangements to bring supplies into the city by ship.

Many roads quickly reopened as floodwaters receded, but others required extensive repairs and new bridges and culverts. The last of those 1,600 roads did not reopen until the end of April.