Live blog: Trump visits Fayetteville on eve of North Carolina congressional elections

NC 9th Congressional District candidate Dan Bishop addresses crowd at Trump rally NC Sen. Dan Bishop of Mecklenburg County speaks alongside President Donald Trump Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at a rally in Greenville, NC. Bishop is running for Congress against Democrat Dan McCready in North Carolina's 9th District.

President Donald Trump is speaking at a rally at the Crown Expo Center in Fayetteville, NC. News & Observer reporters are inside and outside the rally. We’ll post live updates from the event.

Why is Trump in North Carolina?

Trump is in North Carolina on the eve of Tuesday’s special elections in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District and 9th Congressional District.

The 9th Congressional District contest, a state elections board-ordered redo of the 2018 contest, is expected to be very tight between Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready. Trump has endorsed Bishop.

Fayetteville, part of which is in the 9th District, is next to Fort Bragg, one of the military bases that will see project cuts in order to build Trump’s border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Trump campaigned extensively in 2016 on the border wall issue, saying that Mexico would pay for it.

Trump was scheduled to visit an area hit by Hurricane Dorian, but he was not able to take helicopters or a motorcade to tour the area, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere. Trump will receive a hurricane briefing on Air Force One.

President Donald Trump participates in a briefing with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., standing center, about Hurricane Dorian at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Havelock, N.C., aboard Air Force One. Evan Vucci AP

Donald Trump Jr. in Fayetteville

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son and one of his fiercest surrogates, spoke at the rally before the president. Trump Jr. attacked Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic socialist from Vermont.

Trump Jr. said Sanders thinks “bread lines are wonderful,” a reference to long lines for food stuffs in Communist countries.

Trump Jr. also highlighted the passage of a criminal justice reform package earlier late last year. Trump signed the First Step Act in December. The president attacked several prominent African-Americans, including commentator Van Jones and singer John Legend, earlier Monday on Twitter for not giving him enough credit for getting criminal justice reform passed.

“If Trump is so racist, why’d he do prison reform?” Trump Jr. said.

Sen. Tillis, Diamond and Silk at NC rally

Around 5 p.m., the event started with a prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star-Spangled Banner.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, also came out to a mixture of applause and boos. He talked about his support for Dan Bishop and Trump. Tillis is running for re-election in 2020.

Diamond and Silk have come out to speak twice. They criticized Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ justice policy as attorney general.

An hour ago, this street was completely empty, but it’s filling up quickly now. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/MdIfsceoGQ — Ashad Hajela (@ashad_hajela) September 9, 2019

Bob Graczyk of Buffalo, NY, said the rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina is the first time he’ll see Trump in person. He is in Fayetteville for business and said he came because “he’s our president.” Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan dvaughan@newsobserver.com

Trump supporters in Fayetteville

Bob Graczyk of Buffalo, NY, said the North Carolina rally is the first time he’ll see Trump in person. He is in Fayetteville for business and said he came because “he’s our president.”

Graczyk said he’ll vote for Trump again because, as his T-shirt says, “He’s made promises and kept them.” The biggest issue for him is the workforce and Trump’s “America First” policy.

“I see what he’s doing for America. It should be America first — it shouldn’t be any other country before America,” Graczyk said as the crowd waited for the rally to start.

Graczyk also said if members of Congress reached across the aisle, they could work together to get more things done, like lowering taxes and encouraging more people to enter the workforce.

Joe Disney of Raleigh was also among those waiting in the arena for the rally to start. He’s a Trump supporter, he said, because Trump “supports our military. He needs to get the immigrants out.”

Asked about military base funding being diverted for the wall, Disney said, “It could be both good and bad.”

He said it’s good to build the border wall, but bad for schools not to be built. An elementary school at Fort Bragg is among the projects that won’t get funding because of the wall.

Joe Disney, left, and Justice Bevan at the Trump rally in Fayetteville, NC, on Sept. 9, 2019. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan dvaughan@newsobserver.com