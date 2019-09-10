Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles leading by wide margin in early primary returns

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles registers for re-election Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles registers for re-election, surrounded by supporters, at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. Lyles touted her housing initiatives during her first term and continued plans for her second term. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles registers for re-election, surrounded by supporters, at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. Lyles touted her housing initiatives during her first term and continued plans for her second term.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles was leading with 89% of the vote in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in early voting.

She’d be the first mayor to win a second term since Democrat Anthony Foxx in 2011. She also would bring a measure of stability to an office that had seen six mayors in four years.

Lyles, 67, is leading against four Democrats: Roderick Davis, Tigress McDaniel, Joel Odom and Lucille Puckett. She would face Republican David Michael Rice, a perennial candidate, in November.

Lyles touted her accomplishments on affordable housing and jobs while acknowledging the city needs to do more on public safety and transportation.

The city recently exceeded its goal of $50 million in private funds for affordable housing, matching the same amount in public money from a 2018 bond issue. Meanwhile, Honeywell, a Fortune 100 company, has moved its corporate headquarters to Charlotte from New Jersey. And Lowe’s plans to bring 2,000 jobs to a new global tech hub in South End.