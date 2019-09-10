Two sisters killed in North Carolina house fire that started on kitchen stove

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

Two sisters were killed in an accidental house fire in North Carolina, media outlets report.

Someone called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the women’s home in Richlands at about 6 p.m. Saturday, according to WNCT.

First responders came to the home and found one of the sisters, 63-year-old Phyllis Diane Moore, unresponsive outside the home and her sister Katherine Moore, 63, dead inside the home, WNCT reported.

Phyllis Diane Moore was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital, where she died, according to WITN.

Autopsies show that both sisters, who Onslow County sheriff’s deputies say were born about a year apart, died from smoke suffocation, WITN reported.

Officials say the fire was started on the kitchen stove and was under control within about 30 minutes, according to Jacksonville Daily News.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Richlands is just outside Jacksonville, about 110 miles from Raleigh.