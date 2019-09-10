Thieves enter homes, steal jewelry while victims are distracted outside, NC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Burglars in North Carolina were using pillowcases to rob unsuspecting homeowners busy with yard work before police nabbed the pair on Monday, according to a news release.

Sue Ellen Kiehart, 38, and Mark Lawrence Campbell, 38, were arrested and charged with several counts of breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement.

“The suspects would enter the victim’s residence, steal a pillowcase from the victim, and then load it up with the victim’s jewelry,” police said.

At least 10 reports involving Kiehart and Campbell were filed before the investigation caught up with them, according to the release. They were also reportedly working with a third person known to detectives but not identified in the release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The victims ranged in age from 43 to 93 years old, police said.

Kiehart faces nine counts of felony conspiracy, 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, 10 counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, 10 counts of felony possession of stolen goods and one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Campbell faces nine counts of felony conspiracy, nine counts of felony breaking and entering, nine counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and nine counts of felony possession of stolen goods.

Both are being held in the Cumberland County Jail under $94,000 and $106,000 bonds, respectively, the release states.