‘Calling all fishermen’ NC group asks for fish to feed birds rescued from Dorian

If you like to fish, a North Carolina rescue group could use your help.

Because of Hurricane Dorian, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is taking care of a lot of birds rescued from the coast, the group said on Facebook.

And some of them are picky eaters and only like fish, the group said, so it’s asking people who catch any extra to donate them to help feed the birds.

Non-fishermen can help out too. The group says it will also accept frozen fish and unseasoned canned fish.

Those who want to donate can drop off fish at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079, the groups says.

The group’s post has received responses from people willing to help out.

“My husband is going fishing in the pond next door to try to snag you some,” one person commented.

“Catch of the day coming over,” another wrote along with a picture of fish.