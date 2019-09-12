Critical eyes are upon North Carolina politics - and it’s certainly not the first time

Democrats react angrily in NC legislature over budget veto override Rep. Deb Butler (D) and her Democrat colleagues protest an unexpected vote in the NC House to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the budget. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. Deb Butler (D) and her Democrat colleagues protest an unexpected vote in the NC House to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the budget.

Much of the country is up in arms over North Carolina politics — and it’s not the first time.

Republicans in the N.C. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget, when only about half of the 120 members were around.

Rep. Deb Butler’s shouts of “I will not yield” became the rallying cry for infuriated Democrats. But political pundits, television personalities and best-selling authors also had something to say about it.

Can anyone defend this? It is astonishing. https://t.co/PwOWbnsXNi — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) September 11, 2019 North Carolina Republicans vote to override a budget veto while Democrats were at a 9/11 ceremonyhttps://t.co/fAdyhRR2TE — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 11, 2019 There is something beyond nauseating that the @ncgop danced on the graves of those murdered at 9/11 by failing to attend a memorial for the dead alongside their democratic colleagues, ran into the legislative chamber and overruled a budget veto. There is no bottom for the NC GOP. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 11, 2019 NC GOP: We illegally gerrymandered your state

Dems: OMG SHOCKED!

NC GOP: We stole an election

Dems: OMG SHOCKED!

NC GOP: We used 9/11 to pass a budget

Dems: OMG SHOCKED

NC GOP: Here charlie brown, come kick this football

Dems: Ok! OMW! — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) September 11, 2019

North Carolina has a bit of a history providing fodder for political firestorms that draw the ire of comics and celebrities alike.

In 2016, the General Assembly introduced the now-infamous “bathroom bill” that would have banned transgender people from using the restroom of their choice in publicly owned buildings.

Legislators also attempted to reduce the governor’s powers between Election Day and inauguration that same year.

SHARE COPY LINK NBC Late-night television host Seth Meyers pokes fun at the recent power grab and resulting protests at the North Carolina General Assembly.

The News & Observer reported three N.C. House Republicans introduced a bill in 2017 seeking to drop a provision in the state constitution that prohibits secession — 156 years after North Carolina first seceded from the union during the Civil War.

Morning News Briefs: North Carolina Constitution Proposal Would Remove Secession Ban https://t.co/IdhJKcmWdn pic.twitter.com/5TAWPkXaXF — 88.5 WFDD (@wfdd) February 22, 2017

Rep. Larry Pittman, a Republican from Concord, compared Abraham Lincoln to Adolph Hitler around the same time, according to Politifact.

This NC Republican:



-compared Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler

-referred to @NC_Governor as "Heir Cooper"

-and then, in an argument about @SenThomTillis with the senator's wife, compared Lincoln to Hitler again.#ncpol #ncga https://t.co/hHQqYivjXD — Andy Specht (@AndySpecht) June 21, 2019

Republicans didn’t break any rules Wednesday with the vote, according to the News & Observer, but the saga isn’t over yet.

The Senate would also have to override Cooper’s veto for the budget to pass, the newspaper reported.