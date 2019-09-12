Strong wind, hail possible for central NC on Thursday. Here’s when to expect storms

Is severe weather heading to the Triangle? Watch the latest weather forecast from ABC11 News. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the latest weather forecast from ABC11 News.

Severe storms are possible for central North Carolina late Thursday, bringing risks of strong wind and hail.

Wet weather could start hitting the Triangle this afternoon, and thunderstorm chances are expected to linger until 11 p.m., forecasters say.

The storms bring the potential for strong wind, hail and heavy rain, the National Weather Service posted on Twitter.

Raleigh could see up to a quarter inch of rain, with more possible during storms, according to the service.

Forecasters say rain chances continue on Friday, when morning fog is expected after 5 a.m. and storms could come after 11 a.m. There’s also a potential for light rain Saturday, the National Weather Service says.

The predictions come after Thursday was expected to bring near-record temperatures to the Raleigh area, the service says.

In the afternoon afternoon, the heat index was expected to climb, making it feel as hot as 101 degrees, according to forecasters.

The hottest Sept. 12 on record was in 1983, when temperatures reached 96 degrees, according to historic data from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.