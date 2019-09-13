Wake schools tell teachers to respect student privacy after outcry over diversity survey

Wake school pulls lesson that asked students about their gender, sexuality and religion Dina Bartus, the parent of a Heritage High School student, tells ABC11 her objections to a "Diversity Survey" handed out by a teacher. The principal ordered the teacher to discontinue the lesson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dina Bartus, the parent of a Heritage High School student, tells ABC11 her objections to a "Diversity Survey" handed out by a teacher. The principal ordered the teacher to discontinue the lesson.

The Wake County school system is reminding teachers to respect the privacy rights of their students following backlash over a lesson at a Wake Forest high school in which students were asked questions about their gender, sexuality and religion.

Wake County has generated national headlines over how an English teacher at Heritage High School asked her 10th-grade students to fill out a “Diversity Inventory” worksheet filled with personal questions about them and their families.

In an email Friday to Wake teachers, district leaders say that “lessons and activities should also respect the privacy of students.”

The email says teachers should “value the rights of students to maintain their privacy and engage in conversations of identity, self, culture, and other personal topics only when they are comfortable doing so and when appropriate to achieve outcomes outlined in the NC Standard Course of Study.”

The email was written by Drew Cook, assistant superintendent for academics, and Rodney Trice, assistant superintendent for equity affairs.

On Aug. 28, the Heritage High teacher handed out a worksheet asking students to identify their gender, race/ethnicity, age, sexuality, ability, religion and socioeconomic status. In addition to answering for themselves, students were asked to answer those question about their elementary school, their teachers, close friends, doctor, other people who live in their home and their neighbors.

School officials have said the worksheet was not a district-provided resource and that the principal ordered the lesson to be discontinued after a parent complained.

In Friday’s email, teachers are told that “lessons should be firmly grounded in the learning objectives for the grade level or course and be appropriate for the maturity levels and abilities of students.”

“Students should not be asked or encouraged to reveal information about their identity or other sensitive, personal information,” Cook and Trice write. “Students should not be asked to complete any surveys without the approval of the principal and only in compliance with applicable law.”

Friday’s email notes that under federal law, legal restrictions are placed on what surveys can ask students. This includes restrictions on questions about sexual behavior, religious practices and income.

According to the parent who complained to the school, the teacher told her students that she was bisexual. In the email, Cook and Trice cite board policy to say that “appropriate discretion should be exercised when deciding whether or not to share your own personal information and opinions while carrying out official duties as a school employee.”

Despite the admonitions, Cook and Trice repeatedly thank teachers for their hard work and say they are there to support them.

“We collectively acknowledge that as classroom teachers, you do the most meaningful and challenging work in our district,” Cook and Trice write. “It is the goal of our district’s leadership to support you fully in that work. If there is any doubt about whether a planned classroom activity is appropriate for classroom use you should consult with your school-based administrators, professional learning team members, or content specialists at Central Services to support you when you have questions or when you are incorporating a new resource or strategy.”

The lesson has caused conservative groups such as the N.C. Values Coalition to charge that it’s part of an effort by school leaders to promote social justice issues in schools.