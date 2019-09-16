North Carolina
Fire department pickup truck kills 70-year-old woman on the Outer Banks, sheriff says
A fire department pickup truck ran over a 70-year-old woman and killed her at a beach access on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Saturday afternoon, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies and the National Parks Service responded to the Corbina Drive beach access, where someone was already giving CPR to the woman, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Dare County EMS declared the woman dead at the scene, the department said.
A Chicamacomico Fire Department pickup truck ran over the woman while coming off the sand at the beach access.
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 252-475-5980.
