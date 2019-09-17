Construction site equipment tips over and kills a North Carolina worker, officials say

Top 5 workplace violations, according to OSHA The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited 31,643 workplace violations nationwide between September 2017 and October 2018. Here are the top 5 standards that were violated and the parts of those standards that were cited the most. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited 31,643 workplace violations nationwide between September 2017 and October 2018. Here are the top 5 standards that were violated and the parts of those standards that were cited the most.

A person died in an accident at a North Carolina construction site, prompting an investigation from state officials, authorities say.

The employee was working in New Bern when “a roller tipped over” on Monday, according to preliminary information from the NC Occupational Safety and Health Division.

The worker was killed, spokeswoman Mary Katherine Revels said in an email to McClatchy news group.

Though state labor officials didn’t have more details about the “roller,” equipment with the same name is traditionally used to “compact soil, gravel, concrete, asphalt and more,” according to May Heavy Equipment.

The deadly incident was a “work place accident,” the New Bern Police Department said in a news release.

The site is home to a credit union construction project that’s slated to be complete in 2020, WCTI and other news outlets report.

The NC labor department says it’s investigating the death, which happened at RB Group.

The department’s probes usually focus on what happened around the time of an accident unless officials determine more investigation is required, according to its website. The steps can take up to six months, officials say.

New Bern officials didn’t identify the deceased worker in their news release.