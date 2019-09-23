Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in Raleigh tonight. If you can’t go, here’s how to watch.

Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: ‘There will never be a time when women of means lack choice’ Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke to Georgetown University Law Center students about her life, career and the Roe vs. Wade case as part of the Dean's Lecture to the Graduating Class series in February 2015. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke to Georgetown University Law Center students about her life, career and the Roe vs. Wade case as part of the Dean's Lecture to the Graduating Class series in February 2015.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has risen to such cultural prominence that both a movie and a documentary have been made about her life, will speak in Raleigh Monday night.

Ginsburg, 86, will address students and faculty of Meredith College, a Raleigh school that admits only women as undergrads. Ginsburg is most known for her legal work advancing gender equality. She was a prominent women’s rights attorney early in her career, and when she joined the nation’s highest court in 1993, she was only the second woman ever to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

Ginsburg’s speech will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Meymandi Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are not available to the public.

But there are two ways to see a livestream of the speech.

The event will be on the school’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/MeredithCollegeLive.

The lecture also will be broadcast on campus at 7 p.m. in Jones Auditorium. Admission is free and open to the public.

