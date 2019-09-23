North Carolina
Second person drowns off the same North Carolina beach in a week, police say
Two people drowned in less that a week in the water off Topsail Island, according to multiple reports.
A 69-year-old man’s body was found in the inlet on the south side of Topsail Island Sunday afternoon, WWAY reports.
Witnesses said they saw the man walking on the beach near the inlet, police told WWAY, and then later spotted his body in the water.
Crews pulled the man’s body from the water at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday between Topsail Beach and Lea Island, Topsail Beach Police Chief Sam Gervase said, WECT reports.
The man is from Harnett County, Gervase said, but police will not publicly identify him until they can notify his family, according to WECT.
On Wednesday, a 62-year-old man died when he went into the rough surf off Topsail Beach, according to WCTI.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Wilmington warned of dangerous rip currents and rough conditions last week.
The Town of Topsail Island said Thursday, “Please be aware of the strong and dangerous rip currents we are experiencing in our area due to Hurricane Humberto passing off our coast. Please stay safe.”
The forecast this week shows better beach conditions with only a moderate rip current risk along the beach Monday morning, according to the Weather Service.
