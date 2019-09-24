North Carolina
UNC board chairman resigns, citing fatigue and the need to focus on his businesses
UNC Board of Governors chairman and UNC Interim President discuss issues facing the university system
Harry Smith will step down as chairman of the UNC Board of Governors on Oct. 1, opting for a less time-consuming and emotionally exhausting position as a regular member of the board, he said Tuesday.
“It’s a tough gig,” Smith said in a telephone interview with The News & Observer. “I don’t have the energy to lead anymore. That’s the bottom line.”
Smith, a developer and entrepreneur from Greenville, was first named to the board in 2013 and served as vice chairman before becoming chairman in May 2018.
Smith said he has been anticipating stepping down as chairman for several months, and felt the time was right to do so now in order to give the next chairman time to acclimate to the job before a new UNC System president is named next spring.
Smith presided over a turbulent time for the UNC System as a whole and for some of its individual campuses.
