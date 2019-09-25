Rev. Gatewood, candidate for NC NAACP president, is accused of sexual harassment

Rev. Curtis Gatewood, with the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP raises a hand as he is confronted by General Assembly police at a demonstration during a special session of the North Carolina Legislature in Raleigh in 2016. AP Photo

The Rev. William Barber and a group of supporters want the national NAACP to revoke the membership of one of its prominent North Carolina members and stop him from running for president of the state chapter amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Barber and nearly a dozen others gathered for a news conference Wednesday morning at a Raleigh hotel in support of a woman who has complained she was sexually harassed by the Rev. Curtis Gatewood in 2017 when she worked with him at the N.C. NAACP.

At the time of the incidents, Barber was president of the state organization, and he ordered an outside investigation into Jazmyne Childs’s allegations. An employment lawyer who conducted the investigation found Childs’s claims believable.

Gatewood resigned from the N.C. NAACP as the investigation was underway. Now, according to his Facebook page, Gatewood is a candidate for president of the state organization. The election is scheduled for Oct. 5, the last day of the 2019 state NAACP convention, to be held in Winston-Salem.

“This sister, this young lady, is telling the truth,” Barber said at the news conference, during which he chided NAACP members who have openly doubted Childs’s claims or said on social media that the claims were politically motivated.

Rev. William Barber makes a speech at the Bicentennial Mall as members of the Moral Monday rally across the street from the legislative building in 2016. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Childs said she thought she had landed her dream job as Youth and College Division Field Secretary for the state chapter of the vaunted civil rights organization in early 2017. But according to the report by April Dawson, the lawyer who investigated Childs’s complaint, Childs was told shortly after she was hired to avoid being alone with Gatewood.

At the time, Gatewood helped organize events for the group, including some of the large public demonstrations in downtown Raleigh protesting actions by the N.C. General Assembly.

Gatewood, a pastor, is former head of the Durham branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and a longtime Civil Rights activist. A decade ago, he was second vice president of the N.C. NAACP.

Gatewood did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Childs said that in February 2017, shortly after she started work, she and a coworker were making copies in a room at the NAACP office when Gatewood leaned into the room and asked her to come to his office for a private meeting. The coworker, she said, cautioned her about being alone with him and suggested she record the meeting. She did so.

Childs told the investigator that Gatewood closed the door and asked her some work-related questions but kept staring at her groin area, which she found embarrassing and uncomfortable.

In another incident, Childs said, she was out sick with the flu and Gatewood looked in her personnel file to get her personal cell phone number. He called her, she said, and spoke in a seductive voice, telling her if she needed anything she could count on him.

NAACP Field Director Curtis Gatewood leads protesters in 2016. Mark Schultz mschultz@newsobserver.com

The most egregious incident happened in May 2017, she said, when she was helping to prepare for a coworker’s going-away party in a room at the NAACP office. The lights were dimmed in the room as the party was to be a surprise, and as Childs was arranging food on a table, she said, she felt breath on her neck. It was Gatewood, she said, and he pressed his penis against her buttocks.

Childs said she shouted at Gatewood and he moved away, went out of the room and left the building for a time before returning after the party was underway.

Childs said the incident caused her to feel “violated, ashamed and scared.”

In her investigation, Dawson, the lawyer, interviewed other employees as well as Gatewood and found Childs’s complaints to be credible.

More recently, Gatewood had been presenting himself as head of the Alamance County NAACP branch. In February of this year, Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the national NAACP, sent Gatewood a cease-and-desist order telling him that because he was not a member in good standing of that chapter, he was not eligible to serve as its president and must stop claiming that he was.

Barber said that under NAACP rules, only the national organization can revoke or suspend a membership, and he said it should do so with Gatewood and bar him from running for office in the state chapter, to protect the organization and the women who work for it.

The current president of the N.C. NAACP is Rev. Anthony Spearman, who is seeking re-election.

Johnson, the national leader, could not immediately be reached for a response.