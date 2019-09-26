Officer investigating rape cases sent lewd messages to victims, North Carolina cops say

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A detective with the Fayetteville Police Department was fired earlier this year after he sent messages to sexual assault victims whose cases he was investigating, police said Thursday.

The department terminated Paul G. Matrafailo III in a letter dated May 7, 2019, which cited instances of alcohol abuse, domestic violence and inappropriate messages via Instagram to women whose cases he had worked.

Matrafailo was previously given written reprimands for “unbecoming conduct,” according to the termination letter released by police.

“The grounds for the consideration of dismissal were based on your actions outside of duty hours which diminished your ability to fulfill your responsibilities as a police officer and which could bring discredit upon the city and the Fayetteville Police Department,” the letter states.

The documents, held by the city’s human relations department, were provided “in an effort to support transparency, and uphold the public trust,” Sgt. Jeremy Glass told McClatchy news group in an email Thursday.

“(They) provide a detailed account of the actions the Fayetteville Police Department took to swiftly address the complaint and any unbecoming conduct by the former detective,” he said. “These documents will serve as the only formal response to any questions due to pending criminal investigation.”

The Fayetteville Observer published a story early Thursday about about the firing, before police issued a statement.