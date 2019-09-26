First vaping-related death in North Carolina reported, health officials say

Health specialist offers advice on quitting vaping Cessation programs are being developed to address vaping, according to said Patricia Atwater, director of health promotion at the University of Washington’s student health center. She said effective treatments include replacement therapies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cessation programs are being developed to address vaping, according to said Patricia Atwater, director of health promotion at the University of Washington’s student health center. She said effective treatments include replacement therapies.

The first vaping-related death in North Carolina was reported Thursday, according to multiple media outlets.

Cone Health, a hospital in Greensboro, said a patient died Wednesday after being admitted to the hospital for vaping-related issues, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The patient was the eighth admitted to the hospital with vaping-related issues since August, ABC11 reported.

Information about the patient or the circumstances has not been released, according to WLTX.

There have been 40 “vaping-related incidents” this year, according to statistics released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.