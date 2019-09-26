North Carolina
First vaping-related death in North Carolina reported, health officials say
The first vaping-related death in North Carolina was reported Thursday, according to multiple media outlets.
Cone Health, a hospital in Greensboro, said a patient died Wednesday after being admitted to the hospital for vaping-related issues, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
The patient was the eighth admitted to the hospital with vaping-related issues since August, ABC11 reported.
Information about the patient or the circumstances has not been released, according to WLTX.
There have been 40 “vaping-related incidents” this year, according to statistics released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.
