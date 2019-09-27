Former NC GOP Chair Robin Hayes to plead guilty to lying to the FBI

Here’s what happened and the key players involved in the NCGOP chairman bribery and corruption charges Chairman Robin Hayes and major campaign donor Greg Lindberg are at the center for this case. it all started when Mike Causey reported to officials issues with campaign contributions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chairman Robin Hayes and major campaign donor Greg Lindberg are at the center for this case. it all started when Mike Causey reported to officials issues with campaign contributions.

Former North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes has agreed to plead guilty to lying to the FBI and could be sentenced next week, according to documents filed Friday in federal court.

Prosecutors accused Hayes of lying to FBl agents in a case that led to indictments not only of Hayes but businessman and political contributor Greg Lindberg. In April a federal grand jury indicted them and two of Lindberg’s associates on conspiracy and bribery charges for their alleged attempts to influence N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

In a document filed Friday, Hayes’s attorney signed off on a statement from prosecutors that Hayes lied when he told the FBI “that he had never spoken with the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner about personnel or personnel problems at the North Carolina Department of Insurance or about Greg Lindberg...”

“By their signatures below, the parties expressly agree that there is a factual basis for the guilty plea that the defendant will tender pursuant to the plea agreement, and that the facts set forth in this Factual Basis are sufficient to establish all of the elements of the crime.”

A signed plea agreement was filed with the court, U.S. Attorney spokeswoman Lia Bantavani said in an email. A formal plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.