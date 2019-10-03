North Carolina

Outer Banks drowning rumors started with old video on social media, officials say

An old, undated news video from two summers ago started rumors on social media about a drowning death off the beach in Frisco, North Carolina, on Tuesday, according to the National Park Service.

The rumors started with a post sharing a June 2018 video from “a local news station,” according to a press release from Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

“The video was shared today on social media and made to appear as if it was reporting on an incident that occurred this morning,“ the park said Tuesday.

There have been three drowning deaths off North Carolina beaches this week, officials said.

On Monday a man died in the waters off Duck, in the northern Outer Banks. On Wednesday, two people drowned in separate incidents in Kure Beach, near the state’s southern border, McClatchy news group reports.

Neither of the reported drowning deaths were near Frisco, where rumors said there was another fatality.

“To our knowledge, no water-related fatalities occurred at Cape Hatteras National Seashore today,“ the Park Service said.

