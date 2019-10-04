NC superintendent says students remain displaced from Dorian

A month after Hurricane Dorian inundated a North Carolina barrier island, students still haven’t been able to return to their school building.

The News & Observer reports the State Board of Education on Thursday got an overview of the storm’s impact on state schools. Hyde County School Superintendent Stephen Basnight, who oversees Ocracoke School, told the board the community remains “devastated.”

Ocracoke suffered the most damage from the early September hurricane. Ocracoke School was flooded with more than 3 feet (1 meter) of water. Basnight said the gym is still a pond, and expensive equipment in other rooms remains damaged.

Ocracoke students have been taking classes online with the aid of iPads from the state. They’re scheduled to physically return to class on Oct. 7 at different locations.