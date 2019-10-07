North Carolina
Craft breweries bring 12 national awards back to North Carolina. Here are the winners
Craft breweries in North Carolina brought home 12 awards from the Great American Beer Fest in Denver, Colorado over the weekend.
The national beer competition weighed entries from almost 2,300 breweries across the country, with judges sampling almost 9,500 beers, according to the Brewers Association, which runs the annual awards.
Charlotte’s burgeoning brewery scene had the best showing, with five breweries in the city taking six medals. Pilot Brewing won two awards.
“This year’s GABF competition was the largest and most competitive to date,” Great American Beer Festival competition manager Chris Swersey said in a Brewers Association statement. “The beers and talent were as impressive as ever, and we congratulate this year’s winners for their achievements in brewing.”
Gold Medal
- Sour Brown Aged on Palo Santo by Hi-Wire Brewing - Asheville. Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer
- Cruise to Nowhere by Town Brewing Co. - Charlotte. Category: Contemporary Gose
- ESB by Hillman Beer - Asheville. Category: Extra Special Bitter
- Outraged Daughters by Wise Man Brewing - Winston-Salem. Category: Irish-Style Red Ale
Silver Medal
- Belgian Dubbel by Sugar Creek Brewing Co. - Charlotte. Category: Belgian-Style Dubbel
- Mimosa Gose by Pilot Brewing Co. - Charlotte. Category: Contemporary Gose
- Sliding Rock by BearWaters Brewing Co. - Canton. Category: English-Style Mild Ale
Bronze Medal
- Bourbon Barrel Aged Lady In Red by Bombshell Beer Co. - Holly Springs. Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer
- Reserve Doree by The Chamber By Wooden Robot Brewery - Charlotte. Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer
- Triple-Whirl by 217 Brew Works - Wilson. Category: Belgian-Style Tripel
- Dunkel Bock by Pilot Brewing Co. - Charlotte. Category: Bock
- Citra Acid Test by Triple C Brewing - Charlotte. Category: American-Style Sour Ale
