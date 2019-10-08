Former Blue Cross NC CEO found guilty on DWI, child abuse charges

SHARE COPY LINK

Former Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Patrick Conway was found guilty of driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse in a Randolph County courthouse Tuesday.

The ruling came three months after a wreck on Interstate 85 in which Conway’s Cadillac Escalade collided with a tractor-trailer. The fallout from the accident led to his resignation from Blue Cross NC, which was in the middle of a merger with Oregon-based Cambia Health Solutions. That merger has been called off.

Conway pleaded not guilty to the charges in the courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

The child abuse charges stem from the fact that Conway’s children were in the car at the time of the accident. His attorney, Jonathan Megerian, argued that North Carolina child abuse laws aren’t intended to be applied in cases in which children aren’t injured and when the risk of injury is accidental.

But Judge Sarah Neely Lanier declared Conway guilty on all charges. Megerian told the judge after her ruling that he plans to immediately appeal. Sentencing will be delayed until the case is appealed; in the meantime Conway was instructed not to drive again until his license is restored.

