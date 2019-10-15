“Somebody’s got a big foot”: Man to hunt for fabled creature

A North Carolina man says he plans to spend a night hunting for a fabled North American creature because he found a footprint that seemed to be larger than a human could make.

Electrician Joe Scarborough tells WCNC-TV that he was working near Casar last week when he spotted what appeared to be fresh footprint about 13 to 14 inches long. He says "I was looking at that real close and ... I said 'Somebody's got a big foot.'"

He says he now plans to spend the night in the area with some game cameras to see what happens, because "why not?" He says it's hard to believe in any sort of supernatural finding until you see it for yourself.