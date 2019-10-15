Outer Banks campers find themselves floating as tides reach unexpectedly high levels

Higher than expected tides surprised some campers at the Outer Banks. They woke up in the ocean. Cape Lookout National Seashore photo

The Outer Banks of North Carolina are among those rare places where campers can go to sleep on the beach and wake up quite literally in the ocean, according to the National Park Service.

Cape Lookout National Seashore highlighted the problem over the weekend on Facebook, posting a photo of a tent surrounded by water at high tide.

It was not a pleasant experience for the campers, the park said.

“The high tide yesterday provided at least one camper with a rude awakening,” park service wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“Before setting up your campsite, be sure to check for indications of high tide marks (wet sand, puddles of water, grass and other debris making a wrack line, etc.).”

The park went on to warn that anyone else who showed up to camp this week might find “there is not much beach at this time to camp on” due to high tides.

“Water at high tide goes all the way to the base of the dunes, and sometimes through the dunes to the back road (sand trail behind the dunes) or even into developed areas such as the cabin camp area,” Cape Lookout officials said.

People raised on the Outer Banks islands have a colloquialism for such times, the park noted: “Sharks in the collards.”

“This meant that the tide had flooded so high into the soundside gardens that sharks could swim right in and get a bite of these leafy greens,” reported Sam Bland in the Coastal Review Online.

Tides were above normal for days on the Outer Banks due to a subtropical storm that brought rough surf, overwash and coastal flooding through the weekend. Waves breached dunes along N.C. 12, cutting off traffic for days, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

The highway is now passable, but state officials have warned “periodic lane closures” will occur as repairs continue.

Social media reaction to the park’s floating tent photo has ranged from sympathy for the campers to concern Cape Lookout continues to suffer setbacks after Hurricane Dorian.

At least one person wanted to know if the campers slept through the ordeal, perhaps on air mattresses.

“Cant get much closer to waterfront than that,” posted Drew King on the park’s Facebook page.

“Mother Nature will teach you some nasty lessons. Especially out here,” Sonya Harrelson Graham wrote.

“At least it was just a tent.. (as much as it sucks for the campers),” Forrest Gray said.