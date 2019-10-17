North Carolina

Amber Alert issued 15-year-old abducted in North Carolina, police say

Authorities in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert for Nevia Maihyanna Nixon, 15, Thursday morning.

Police say the girl was abducted from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Police described Nevia as black, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and dyed red hair, according to the alert.

amber aler_fitted.jpeg
Fayetteville police issued an Amber Alert for Nevia Maihyanna Nixon, 15. NC DPS

If anyone has information about the abduction, police ask you call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1538, or call 911 or *HP.

Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
