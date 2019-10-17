Tropical Storm Nestor could bring wind, rain to the Carolinas. But just how much?

A weather system in the Gulf of Mexico will likely develop into a tropical storm and could bring much needed rain to the Carolinas, forecasters say.

The system, which could be named Tropical Storm Nestor as soon as Thursday, is expected to bring high winds, rain and rough surf to the Gulf Coast Friday or Saturday before tracking across the southeast toward the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Locally heavy rainfall is also possible across portions of the southeast U.S. late this week and this weekend,” the Hurricane Center said, giving the system an 80% chance of forming into a tropical storm before it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Forecasters say they may send a Hurricane Hunter plane out to investigate the system Thursday.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be the 14th named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. The hurricane season runs from June through the end of November.

The storm, called 96L for now, continues to organize and strengthen in the Gulf as it moves toward the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi, according to Mark Malsick with the South Carolina State Climate Office.

“Offshore South Carolina, 96L should produce coastal 25-35 mph winds with gusts to 45. 96L will drop 1-3 inches of rain along the coast with similar amounts falling inland along and east of the I-20 corridor. Northern Midlands and the Upstate should easily see 1-2 inches on deck by Monday morning,” Malsick said Thursday.

A system will likely develop into Tropical Storm Nestor in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said. NOAA

Forecasters in North Carolina expect rain Saturday night and into Sunday across much of the state, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will likely move in from Charlotte to Raleigh and points east late Saturday night and stick around through Sunday, and even into Monday to the east.

Much of the South has been in a drought, with some parts of Georgia and South Carolina experiencing extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Rain. It’s a good thing,” Malsick said.