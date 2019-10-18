Did you buy a MawMaw’s chicken pie or meatloaf? Don’t eat it, feds warn.

North Carolina-based MawMaw’s Chicken Pies has recalled chicken pie and meatloaf products over misbranding and “undeclared allergens,” federal officials said Friday.

Allergens are foods that cause allergic reactions — in this case, milk and soy.

The health risk is considered “high,” although no cases of illness have been reported, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release.

Milk and soy are in the products but are not listed on the product labels, according to the news release.

The items were shipped to retailers in North Carolina, although officials have yet to name them. When available, the list of retailers will appear on the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website, at fsis.usda.gov.

The not-ready-to-eat chicken pie and meatloaf items were made between Sept. 17 and Oct. 16 and have a one-year shelf life, according to the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

These products were recalled, all of which have labeled expiration dates from Sept. 17, 2019, to Oct. 16, 2020.

▪ 10-ounce shrink-wrapped packages of “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES.”

▪ 10-ounce shrink-wrapped packages of “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies WITH VEGGIES.”

▪ 10-ounce shrink-wrapped packages of “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES MAWMAW’S KICKIN’ CHICKEN.”

▪ 33-ounce shrink-wrapped packages of “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES.”

▪ 33-ounce shrink-wrapped packages of “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies WITH VEGGIES.”

▪ 33-ounce shrink-wrapped packages of “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES MAWMAW’S KICKIN’ CHICKEN.”

▪ 1-pound shrink-wrapped aluminum tray of “MawMaw’s Meatloaf.”

The products have establishment number “EST. 46456” in the USDA mark of inspection.

Federal inspectors found the issues during routine label verifications.

Officials are concerned some of the products may be frozen in people’s refrigerators or freezers. Throw the products away or return them to the store where you bought them.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call Julia Brown, owner of MawMaw’s Chicken Pies, at 336-416-2334.