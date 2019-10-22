YouTube star from NC is known for extravagant gifts. Scammers are targeting his fans

“MR. BEAST GIVES $10,000 FOR FANS,” a Facebook message from someone named Jimmy reads.

The photo belongs to Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast — the North Carolina-based YouTube star known for giving away thousands of dollars to friends, family members and strangers.

But it’s not him.

Fans reported being spammed with friend requests and random messages from people claiming to be MrBeast and offering cash giveaways, according to the YouTuber’s Facebook page.

He issued an official warning earlier this month.

“Hey guys real quick, there are several accounts, pages, and groups trying to impersonate me and my team. Please know we will NEVER comment, privately message, or send you a friend request asking you to claim a gift, prize, ect ... These are all scams,” MrBeast said on Facebook.

The YouTuber also encouraged fans to report those scammers to Facebook, saying the only account they should trust is his verified Facebook page titled “MrBeast.”

“I will NEVER message from my own personal facebook account either!” he added.

MrBeast made headlines earlier this year when he left golden bars worth $7,000 each as tips at two restaurants in Greenville, according to The State.

In 2018, the Raleigh News & Observer reported he ordered two waters from Sup Dogs in Greenville and left a $10,000 cash tip.

The accompanying note read, “Thanks for the delicious water,” Sup Dogs owner Brett Oliverio told the newspaper.

MrBeast has almost 25 million followers on YouTube and 1.2 million on Facebook.

His post warning fans about the impostors had 4,600 comments on it by Tuesday afternoon, many of whom were people sharing their experience with the scammers.

“I had a friend request from you and they messaged me telling me how I won a thousand dollars (I was so excited) then I’m like that’s awesome lets video chat so I know it’s you,” one person said. “Then I was blocked!”

Another shared a screenshot of a message from someone named Jimmy asking him to claim a $10,000 cash prize.

“Take your present right now by confirming the list on the official site in my top post before I declare your gift expired,” the message read.

Several fans said they receive friend requests from fake accounts as soon as they like or comment on a MrBeast video. One user said he’s reported at least 43 accounts.

The YouTube star said their efforts will be rewarded: “You get a cookie for every impostor account you report btw.”