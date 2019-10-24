First flu-related death of the season reported in North Carolina, health officials say

North Carolina’s first flu-related death of the season was confirmed Thursday, officials say.

An adult in the central part of the state died during the first week of October, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in a release on Thursday.

No other details about the person will be released for privacy reasons, the department said.

“We are very saddened by this death and send condolences to the loved ones of this person,” State Epidemiologist Zack Moore said in the release. “Flu is a serious illness and in some cases can lead to complications and even result in death, which is why we strongly encourage people to get vaccinated every year.”

Last flu season, there were 208 flu-related deaths reported in North Carolina, which was a decrease from 391 deaths the year before, the department says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older, as it is the best way to prevent the flu and can make it milder for those who get sick, the release says.