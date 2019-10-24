Woman broke into home, stole man’s truck, rammed his house off foundation, NC cops say

Autumn Nicole Mattox of the Rose Hill area of Duplin County faces numerous felony charges, including breaking and entering, and two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, NC deputies said. Duplin County Sheriff's Office photo

An eastern North Carolina man says he woke to find a strange woman in his bedroom, and she proceeded to steal his truck and use it to knock the house off its foundation, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 in the small town of Rose Hill (population 1,626), about 50 miles north of Wilmington, deputies said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The 20-year-old victim, who was not identified, told investigators the woman appeared in his upstairs bedroom claiming someone was trying to kill her.

When the woman refused to speak to a 911 operator, the man says he ushered her out the door and locked it behind her, a release said.

But then he heard her start his truck, officials said.

“As he exited his house, the female drove his truck into the garage door of the house, knocking the framework off the foundation. He opened the passenger side door and reached in and turned the truck off and removed the key from the ignition,” investigators said.

The woman jumped from the truck and fled to a neighbor’s home, where she then successfully stole a 2005 Ford Excursion, according to the press release.

The Ford was found abandoned later that day and had damage, officials said.

Investigators arrested Autumn Nicole Mattox of Rose Hill on Tuesday, and charged her with: “breaking and entering, two counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny and one count of injury to real property.”

Mattox was arrested under a $30,000 secure bond, officials said.