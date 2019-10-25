911 call leads to body in backyard just outside uptown Charlotte. He’d been shot

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Rush Wind Drive.

A male was shot and killed late Thursday in a neighorhood just north of uptown, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators have not yet released the name and age of the victim.

The 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon came at 11:19 p.m. to the 1700 block of Rush Wind Drive in the Double Oaks community. That’s just northeast of the intersection of Interstate 77 and the Brookshire Freeway.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound,” a press release said. “The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No arrest had been made Friday morning.

Investigators believe the victim was shot elsewhere in the neighborhood and “ran into the backyard of the home to get help,” according to TV station WSOC.

Homicide Detectives were canvassing the area in search of witnesses, a release said.

Invees