Hundreds gather in Durham to hear former Vice President Joe Biden speak at Hillside High

Several hundred people are waiting at Hillside High School on Sunday afternoon to see Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. today in the school’s atrium.

“It’s a good opportunity to meet him and hear what he has to say,” said Pearl Waite of Durham, who cares about climate change, among other issues. She has not chosen a Democratic primary candidate to support yet. “If he has a positive plan for the United States, I’ll be on board with it,” she said.

Marshall Jones of Raleigh is a Riverside High School graduate in Durham. He liked that the Biden event is at taking place at Hillside, a historically African-American school that stands for the city of Durham.

“And it’s on a side of town where we’ve seen a lot of change,” Jones said, mentioning The Streets at Southpoint mall farther down Fayetteville Street

“Biden’s got the most experience [of the Democratic candidates]. That’s one thing you can’t take from anyone,”Jones said. “Do I think he’s the strongest one? That remains to be seen, but he’s a strong contender.”

.Michelle Petruolo of Raleigh came to hear Biden because she wanted to hear what he believes straight from him, as opposed to from a field of 20 candidates on television and in large debates.

This is the former vice president’s first public campaign event in North Carolina. He’s not the first Democratic presidential candidate to visit Durham this year: Julian Castro visited in May and Kamala Harris came here in August and spoke at St. Joseph AME Church down the street.

Stay with us this afternoon as we report live from the Biden speech.

