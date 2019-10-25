N.C. Senate may vote to override governor’s budget veto on Monday

The North Carolina Senate may take its budget veto override vote Monday night.

The House overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget veto in a surprise vote Sept. 11 when more than half of the House members were absent. The vote drew national attention, and a video of Rep. Deb Butler, a Wilmington Democrat, objecting to the move went viral.

On Friday, the General Assembly announced that “pursuant to Senate rule 59.2(b), notice has been given by the Chair of the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate to the Senate Minority Leader that HB 966, 2019 Appropriations Act, may be considered by the Senate on Monday, October 28, 2019.”

The Senate convenes at 4 p.m. Monday.

Both chambers are majority Republican, but a supermajority is needed to override the governor’s veto.

Unlike the seven Democratic votes that would have been needed to override a veto in the House if everyone was present, only one Democrat is needed to vote with all Senate Republicans for the needed three-fifths supermajority. Four Democrats voted for the budget — Sens. Floyd McKissick, Don Davis, Ben Clark and Toby Fitch. Earlier this week McKissick told The News & Observer that he would vote to sustain the governor’s veto of the budget.

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, a Wake County Democrat, tweeted on Friday that after receiving the notice, he hopes they stay “21 Strong,” meaning the votes needed to sustain the veto.

We just got notice from Sen. Rabon that the Senate may consider the override of the Governor's veto of the budget next Monday night's vote is scheduled at 7 p.m. Let's stay #21Strong. #ncpol #ncga — Sen. Jay Chaudhuri (@jay_chaudhuri) October 25, 2019

Democrats accused Republicans of trickery to pull off the House override. Most Democrats weren’t there because they didn’t think it would be a voting session. Now the budget is one vote away from becoming law, four months into the new fiscal year.

Senate leader Phil Berger has previously told reporters that they would follow the Senate rule that calls for at least 24 hours’ notice to the minority leader — Sen. Dan Blue.

“There should be no question that should the budget override vote come up, that every member of the Senate has been told publicly that they have a choice to make — be here and vote or not,” Berger said in September.

