Evacuations underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park as weather worsens

Evacuations were underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Saturday as fierce winds grew even stronger and flooding from storms remained a threat. Rangers warned hikers to avoid all areas of the park.

Sustained winds of about 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph tore across the Tennessee side of the mountains earlier Saturday and were expected to intensify Saturday night into Sunday, according to a park news release.

The winds toppled trees onto roads, closing Newfound Gap Road, Laurel Creek Road and Cades Cove Loop Road.

The roads were to stay closed at least until a high wind warning expires at 5 a.m. Sunday, officials said. Only then will crews check damage and begin clearing the roads, according to the release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hikers were told to stay away at least until the warning expires, “particularly in areas with standing dead trees,” officials said in the release.

Saturday afternoon, rangers helped campers in Elkmont Campground evacuate while also closing Little River Road and Cades Cove Campground due to downed trees, and the anticipated stronger winds, heavy rain and rising waters overnight.

At 5 p.m., Cades Cove campers were still allowed to stay but incoming campers were barred, officials said.

Visitor centers, picnic areas and other campgrounds were still open, but visitors “should exercise extreme caution” when making travel plans through Sunday morning, according to the release.