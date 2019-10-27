Walmart robbery suspect crashes into deputy, then kills another driver, NC cops say

A driver was killed after police say a fleeing robbery suspect crashed into his car in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at a Walmart in Porters Neck at about 10 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The suspect’s vehicle was then stopped about 10 miles away from the store after 911 calls reported it was moving “erratically and at a high rate of speed,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the stop, the suspect rammed a deputy’s car and then took off, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Deputies chased the suspect, who the Sheriff’s Office said ran two red lights before crashing into another car.

The other driver was thrown from his car and died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Two suspects were arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and no other information has been released.