North Carolina cyclist dies in crash with dump truck

Police in North Carolina say a bicyclist has died after being hit by a dump truck.

Winston-Salem police said in a statement obtained by news outlets that they discovered 42-year-old Jamey Thornton dead next to his bicycle early Monday morning.

Investigators said Thornton had been riding his bike when he was sideswiped by a 2001 Mack dump truck. The driver of the truck was identified as 57-year-old John Hardy.

Winston-Salem Police's Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating.

No additional details have been released.