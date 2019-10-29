North Carolina
North Carolina cyclist dies in crash with dump truck
Police in North Carolina say a bicyclist has died after being hit by a dump truck.
Winston-Salem police said in a statement obtained by news outlets that they discovered 42-year-old Jamey Thornton dead next to his bicycle early Monday morning.
Investigators said Thornton had been riding his bike when he was sideswiped by a 2001 Mack dump truck. The driver of the truck was identified as 57-year-old John Hardy.
Winston-Salem Police's Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating.
No additional details have been released.
