More than 200 arrested in North Carolina drug, gun crackdown
Agents with North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement say more than 200 people have been arrested for alcohol, drug and firearm charges in a statewide crackdown.
The Department of Public Safety says in a news release on Monday that of the 399 charges filed from last weekend's operation, 31 were felony charges, 136 were alcoholic beverage-related and 109 were drug-related. Across the state, special agents removed three impaired drivers from roadways, seized various types of controlled substances and 11 firearms, one of which was stolen.
In Asheville, special agents stopped a vehicle leaving an Alcoholic Beverage Control-licensed outlet and seized a handgun, ammunition, marijuana, THC vape pen cartridges and oxycodone from the driver.
Special agents will submit violation reports to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for violations at 14 ABC-permitted businesses.
