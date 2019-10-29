Sen. Richard Burr slammed for tweet about taxing the scholarships of student-athletes

On Tuesday, a U.S. Senator from North Carolina united people in a way that’s rarely seen in politics.

Unfortunately for Sen. Richard Burr, the social media mob was against him.

From a Playboy reporter to the publisher of the conservative magazine, Burr drew fierce pushback on Tuesday for a tweet about how the government should treat student-athletes.

The NCAA’s Board of Governors voted on Tuesday to consider updating rules to permit athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likenesses -- a move that could change the landscape of college athletics. In response, Burr tweeted:

“If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to ‘cash in’ to income taxes.”

If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to “cash in” to income taxes. https://t.co/H7jXC0dNls — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) October 29, 2019

Roughly an hour after Burr tweeted, his comment generated 6,000 responses -- most of them negative -- and less than 900 “likes.”

The criticism came from the left and the right.

“You could sell a t-shirt with your own smiling face on it to your friends and (Burr) would want to tax your scholarship. What a stupid backwards garbage idea,” tweeted Ben Domenech, co-founder of The Federalist, a conservative website.

You could sell a t-shirt with your own smiling face on it to your friends and @SenatorBurr would want to tax your scholarship. What a stupid backwards garbage idea. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 29, 2019

Some argued that Burr’s tweet has racist undertones.

Adam Best, a liberal activist, summarized Burr’s view this way: “Shorter Richard Burr: Taxing white billionaires is bad, but taxing black athletes is good.”

Shorter Richard Burr: Taxing white billionaires is bad, but taxing black athletes is good. https://t.co/Hhbv91XX4h — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 29, 2019

“Approximately 60% of college basketball and football players are black. I wonder why Richard Burr suddenly became pro-tax increase?” tweeted Christopher Hale, a Democratic pundit.

Approximately 60% of college basketball and football players are black.



I wonder why Richard Burr suddenly became pro-tax increase? — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) October 29, 2019

Others seemed downright surprised that a Republican would propose a new tax.

republicans hate taxes until it involves rich white boomers making less money https://t.co/kIgHGKaEL3 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 29, 2019

and here's a live look at Richard Burr busting into dorms to tax college kids. pic.twitter.com/1TMZFN7e7N — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) October 29, 2019

