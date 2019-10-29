‘Sounds legit.’ Elon Musk says he’ll donate 1 million trees to NC YouTuber’s effort

Elon Musk says he’ll donate 1 million trees to a famous North Carolina YouTuber’s effort to plant 20 million.

MrBeast, a YouTuber from North Carolina with over 25 million subscribers, is part of an effort called #TeamTrees, which includes other YouTubers, according to the team’s website.

The site allows people to donate money to the effort, with each dollar equaling one tree planted, and that money is then sent to the Arbor Day Foundation to help fund tree-planting, the website says.

The group is trying to fund 20 million trees by January 2020 and has, as of Tuesday, funded more than 6 million, according to the website.

The effort started in May when MrBeast’s fans challenged him to plant 20 million trees to celebrate hitting 20 million subscribers on YouTube, according to the website.

The effort grew from there, with other YouTubers joining in.

Now Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he’ll help out, too.

Musk tweeted on Tuesday that he will donate 1 million trees to the effort.

“Where are the trees being planted & what kind of trees?” Musk asked on Twitter.

“Goes straight to the Arbor Day Foundation for planting a tree somewhere ‘in a forest of high need’ around the globe,” Marques Brownlee, another YouTuber, responded.

“Ok, sounds legit, will donate 1M trees,” Musk replied.

His tweet has been retweeted more than 24,000 times and liked more than 134,000 times as of Tuesday.

“Treelon Musk for the win,” MrBeast tweeted.