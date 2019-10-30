Crash injures 9 children, school bus driver charged

A school bus crash has injured eleven people, including nine children in North Carolina.

News outlets report 50-year-old Christopher Bracy has been charged with failure to yield in the crash Tuesday afternoon near Williamston. North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Allen says Bracy was driving the school bus and attempted to make a left turn. The bus and another vehicle collided in an intersection.

Twenty-five students from Rodgers Elementary School were on the bus at the time of the crash. Nine students were taken to Martin General Hospital to be checked out. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Two people in the other vehicle were also taken to a hospital.