Elizabeth Warren is coming to Raleigh. Here’s how to see her.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is coming to Raleigh on Thursday, Nov. 7, her first campaign event in North Carolina.

The Massachusetts senator’s campaign released details Wednesday about the event that will be held at Needham Broughton High School at 723 St. Mary’s St.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Warren’s campaign is describing the event as a town hall. It is free and open to the public.

RSVPs are not required but the campaign is encouraging them at events.elizabethwarren.com/event/148065/. The event is scheduled to end at 8:30 p.m.

Warren’s campaign lists the town hall as a “meet and greet” as well.

“Elizabeth knows that to create real change — to rebuild the middle class and save our democracy — we need to dream big and fight hard. That’s why she’s in this fight: to have a real conversation about how to level the playing field for working families, and who is best to lead that fight,” the campaign wrote in the event announcement.

Broughton High School is the second Triangle high school within a matter of weeks to get a presidential candidate visit. Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden held a campaign rally at Hillside High School in Durham on Sunday, Oct. 27, with about 850 people there, according to the school and Biden campaign.

Warren and Biden are frontrunners in the polls in a candidate field that includes three others who have already visited the Triangle in recent months.

Former U.S. HUD Secretary Julian Castro visited Durham in May for a workers’ rights protest. In August, Kamala Harris spent the weekend in Durham as the keynote speaker at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People banquet at at St. Joseph AME Church. In September, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke to a large crowd of UNC-Chapel Hill students at the Bell Tower Amphitheater on campus.

North Carolina’s primary is on March 3.

Biden enters the last quarter of the year with less than $9 million in the bank, according to campaign finance reports, McClatchy has reported. Sanders has nearly $34 million, and Warren has nearly $26 million. Pete Buttigieg, who’s polling in the single digits, has more than twice as much available campaign cash as Biden.

