North Carolina permit will allow another wood pellet plant to expand

An Enviva wood pellet mill off Interstate 40 near Faison in Sampson County. The state Division of Air Quality has issued new permits for this plant and a similar one in Northampton County that allow both to expand production. rstradling@newsobserver.com

For the second time this month, the state has issued an air pollution permit that will reduce emissions at a wood pellet plant in Eastern North Carolina even as it allows the plant to expand production.

The permit from the Division of Air Quality says Enviva can make up to 781,255 tons of oven-dried wood pellets a year at its Northampton County plant near Roanoke Rapids. That’s 45% more than under the current permit for the plant, which opened in 2013.

The pellets, made from waste wood and trees harvested in North Carolina and nearby parts of Virginia, are shipped to Europe, where they’re burned in power plants in place of coal.

The state issued a similar permit for an Enviva plant in Sampson County earlier this month, which allowed that plant to expand 22%. The company also received an air emissions permit to open a new plant in Hamlet in Richmond County in June, and it operates a plant near Ahoskie in Hertford County.

Altogether, Enviva’s four North Carolina plants can produce nearly 2.6 million tons of wood pellets a year, making North Carolina the largest source of wood pellets in the country.

The industrial wood pellet industry got its start after the European Commission determined that burning wood is an acceptable way for European countries to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide that contribute to climate change. The commission reasoned that because wood is a renewable resource, burning pellets doesn’t add carbon to the atmosphere in the long run.

Critics contend that the commission doesn’t factor in the decades it can take for trees to grow back after being harvested or the energy required to produce dried wood pellets and ship them across the Atlantic Ocean. They argue that the best way to reduce carbon emissions is to leave the trees in North Carolina and elsewhere standing.