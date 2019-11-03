North Carolina

Have you seen Pisa? Rescue group seeks help finding dog stolen from NC adoption event.

A Holly Springs dog rescue organization is offering a $500 reward for the recovery of a puppy it says was stolen from an event on Saturday.

The puppy’s name is Pisa, and she is a nine-week-old boxer mix.

Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation says that a man stole Pisa from an adoption event at a Petco in Holly Springs. Pawfect Match held a “meet and greet” there on Saturday afternoon with available dogs.

Pisa was stolen at about 2 p.m., Christy Street, a Pawfect Match volunteer, said in a video posted to the rescue group’s Facebook page.

In a text message on Sunday morning, Street said that Pisa had still not been located. In the video, she described Pisa’s abductor as a man in his late teens or early 20s.

“She’s just a little puppy, and he stole her from Petco,” said Street, who is Pawfect Match’s foster home and volunteer coordinator. “He apparently picked her up and ran.”

In addition to the $500 reward, Pawfect says a donor is offering $500, for a total reward of $1,000.

Pawfect Match is asking anyone with information about Pisa to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 919-552-7110.

Street also said people with information can contact her at 919-601-1269.

