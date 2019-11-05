Dashew, De La Jara and Sneed lead in early-voting results for CMS board

Early voting begins Oct. 16 for the Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Hillsborough and Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board races. The general election is Nov. 5. Observer file photo

Elyse Dashew, Jennifer De La Jara and Stephanie Sneed were leading the race for three at-large seats on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, according to results from early voting.

Incumbent Dashew was leading with 13.8% of the vote, followed closely by De La Jara with 12.8% and Sneed with 11.6%. Just behind them was Lenora Shipp, with 11.3%.

The race for three seats on the school board has been a crowded one, with 13 candidates on the ballot whose experience ranges from former CMS educators to small business owners. Dashew is the only current board member in the race.

The remaining two open seats are a result of board chair Mary McCray and member Ericka Ellis-Stewart deciding to step down this fall, after both having served on the board since 2011. McCray says she plans to retire, and Ellis-Stewart says she will pursue other avenues of community advocacy and activism.

Dashew has served on the school board since 2015, after coming in fourth during her first run for an at-large seat in 2011. She has been involved with advocacy for public schools since 2009 and is a CMS parent.

De La Jara, a former ESL teacher in Cabarrus County, currently oversees literacy partnerships with CMS schools at International House. She has emphasized her work with immigrant students in Charlotte and positioned herself as an advocate for that community’s needs if elected.

Sneed, who ran unsuccessfully for a school board district seat in 2017, is a former trial attorney for child protective services. She works with the CLT Westside Education Think Tank, which works with children who attend schools in west Charlotte.

Shipp is a former CMS principal, with more than 30 years of experience as an educator. She says she would draw on that experience, as someone who has recently worked in schools and knows what works and what doesn’t to guide her work as a board member.

The election comes three months after the resignation of former Superintendent Clayton Wilcox, after the board suspended him for unspecified reasons. The board has never publicly stated what led to his departure, prompting criticism for a lack of transparency to the community.

The winners of Tuesday’s race will begin their four-year terms tackling a variety of issues almost immediately.

Shortly after they are sworn in, board members will enter budget season for the district. In addition to approving the district’s 2020-2021 budget, the final version of the current year’s $1.6 billion operating budget remains in flux because state legislators have not yet passed a state budget.

Board members must also make big decisions about school construction, including choosing a location for the new south Charlotte replacement high school after community push-back to a possible site in the Olde Providence neighborhood.

Other issues that have come up during the campaign include school safety, student assignment, overcrowding and equity of student outcomes.