7-year-old who died in a North Carolina home wasn’t getting ‘proper care,’ police say

A 7-year-old boy who died in a North Carolina house didn’t have “proper care,” officials say.

The child wasn’t breathing when first responders came to a Fayetteville home on April 15, the city’s police department said Monday in a news release.

Officers say the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Based on the investigation and reports from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined that the child was not receiving proper care,” the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Now, Geneen Ballenger has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in connection with the case, according to officials.

Ballenger, 53, was arrested Friday and was later released from the Cumberland County jail on a $25,000 bond, police say.

Her next court date is Nov. 21, records show.

Ballenger is related to the 7-year-old, WNCN reports.