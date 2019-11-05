Got ‘untrustworthy drug dealers’? No worries, NC cops say they’ll weigh drugs for you

Police in North Carolina joked of a “new scam” involving “untrustworthy drug dealers” who use the calculator app on their phones as a scale. Mint Hill Police Department

The cops got jokes.

Police in North Carolina posted a public service announcement on Facebook Monday warning residents of a “new scam” involving “untrustworthy drug dealers” using their cellphones’ calculator function to trick buyers about the weight.

“By placing the drugs on their cell phone, they can type in whatever weight they want, claiming it was the weight agreed upon during your transaction,” the Mint Hill Police Department said.

Victims of the scam were invited to contact the department to arrange a meeting with one of its officers.

“We can assist you by weighing your purchase to ensure that you didn’t get cheated out of what you paid for,” police said.

Some residents were nothing short of amused.

“Ok I just laughed out loud at this bloody brilliant public service. I’m going to be interested in how many you get to ask for help,” one person commented.

Some were willing to go along with it.

“Can confirm legitness,” someone said. “Police officer was quick and efficient, I was in and out in less than 5 minutes.”

“Do you guys also check for gluten free meth?” another asked.

But a few were just confused.

“I’m having trouble wrapping my head around this one. I don’t know who is running the bigger scam, the dishonest drug dealer or the eager to cooperate in your purchase of illegal drugs Mint Hill Police Department,” one person said.

Which made it more amusing for someone else: “I find it even funnier that this is going over people’s heads.”

Another was just a bit flabbergasted.

“This is something I expected to see on The Onion, not my local police department Facebook post.”