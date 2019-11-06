NC mechanic thought his lottery ticket was ‘fake.’ Now he has plans for a new house

A North Carolina man who thought his lottery ticket was “fake” ended up getting a big windfall.

Now, he plans to buy a new house, officials said Wednesday.

“I never thought I’d be in a position to do this,” James Todd of Bladen County said in a news release from the NC Education Lottery. “Right now, my dream is just to have something in my name.”

Todd, a mechanic, found out he won thousands of dollars when he turned the lottery’s Big Spin wheel Tuesday, according to a lottery video.

Footage shows “The Price is Right”-style wheel rotating until it stops on the $200,000 prize, prompting cheers and a burst of confetti.

He had his dream in mind even before spinning the wheel, according to an interview he gave before the live event.

“Depending on what I win, I might get a house built,” he said in an NC Education Lottery video. “I’ve got a little piece of land at home.”

His lucky moment came after Todd went to the Sun-Do Kwik Shop in Lumberton, about 40 miles southwest of Fayetteville, the lottery says.

There, he bought a $5 scratch-off for the Big Spin game, according to officials.

“I thought I was looking at a fake ticket,” the mechanic told the lottery. “I didn’t believe it until I took it to the claim center to have them check it.”

The ticket was real, and Todd is taking home $141,763 after taxes, according to the lottery’s news release.

In the game, “players can win a cash prize instantly, or get directed to a website where they can spin a digital wheel and win a cash prize or a BIG SPIN,” the release says.

Those who get the Big Spin prize have an opportunity to win up to $500,000 on the NC Education Lottery wheel, according to officials.

The lottery says ticket sales help raise money for education.